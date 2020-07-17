Lauren Socha Takes Ellie White on a Sister honeymoon on The Other One

The most unexpected relationships can often times become the most rewarding in life. That’s certainly the case with the half-sisters on the new British comedy television series, ‘The Other One.’ The show explores the relationship of two adult women, after they discover that their father was living a lie and had two families.

The Other One’ is now airing on the BBC One channel on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available for free to viewers in the UK, and international users who have a paid subscription.) The next episode to air on Filmon will stream this afternoon at 4-4:30pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Episode 7 of Series 1 of ‘The Other One’ was written by Pippa Brown and Holly Walsh, the latter of whom also served as the director. The episode follows Cat (Lauren Socha) as she decides to take Cathy (Ellie White) on a sister honeymoon to cheer her up. Meanwhile, Marilyn (Siobhan Finneran) finds Colin’s missing will, and she and Tess (Rebecca Front) have to tell the girls the shocking news.

