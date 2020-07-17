Connect with us

Gu Shangwei is Kidnapped During a Secret International Mission in The Prey Virtual Theaters and VOD Release

MOVIES

Gu Shangwei is Kidnapped During a Secret International Mission in The Prey Virtual Theaters and VOD Release

Published on

Gu Shangwei in Jimmy Henderson’s ‘The Prey.’ (Credit: Dark Star Pictures)

Gu Shangwei is fighting for his freedom-and his life-in the upcoming action film, ‘The Prey.’ The drama, which follows the actor’s protagonist as he must battle his way out of a remote Cambodian jungle during a sadistic game, is set to open in American Virtual Theaters on Friday, August 21, with a national VOD release on all major platforms to follow on Tuesday, August 25.

The adventure movie will open in such Virtual Theaters as Los Angeles’ Laemmle and New York’s Alamo On Demand. Its VOD platforms include iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Xbox, Vudu, Direct TV and Dish Network. The drama’s official distribution by Dark Star Pictures comes after it played at the Busan International Film Festival, BFI London Film Festival and Fantasia Film Festival.

‘The Prey’ is loosely based on Richard Connell’s popular 1924 short story, ‘The Most Dangerous Game.’ The feature was co-written by Michael Hodgson, Kai Miller and Henderson, the latter of whom also served as the director. In addition to Shangwei, the movie also stars Byron Bishop, Sahajak Boonthanakit, Nophand Boonyai and Vithaya Pansringarm.

Dark Star Pictures has released the following synopsis for ‘The Prey,’ which is in Cambodian and Chinese (Mandarin) with English subtitles:

Undercover Chinese cop Xin (Shangwei) is on a secret international mission when a surprise raid puts him in a remote Cambodian jungle prison that plays by its own rules. In the jungle, the ruthless warden (Pansringarm) sells prisoners as human prey for rich hunters looking for thrills.

After years of hunting down ruthless criminals, Xin suddenly finds himself running for his life. If Xin manages to survive this sadistic game, he’ll walk out of the jungle the same way he came in: as a free man. If Xin fails, he’s just another hunting trophy.

Summary
product image
Aggregate Rating
no rating based on 0 votes
Brand Name
Dark Star Pictures
Product Name
'The Prey'

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top