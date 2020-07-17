Hannah Rae Explores Intriguing New Anatomy in Carmilla Exclusive Clip

Delving into an illicit, provocative and unfamiliar relationship is often an enticing element for many literary stories and their subsequent cinematic adaptations. That’s certainly the case for the young protagonist and her intriguing new visitor in the new horror film, ‘Carmilla,’ which was inspired by the 1872 Gothic novella of the same name by Joseph Sheridan Le Fanu.

In honor of the movie adaptation of ‘Carmilla’ being released today in Film Movement’s Virtual Cinema, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the romantic drama. The clip, which is titled ‘Anatomy,’ features actress Hannah Rae and actor Scott Silven, who are laying on the floor next to a roaring fireplace together. She browses through a book before exploring his anatomy, and ripping out his intestines. The clip features some graphic nature that may disturb some viewers.

The coming-of-age fantasy movie adaptation was written and directed by Emily Harris. In addition to Rae and Silven, ‘Carmilla’ also stars Devrim Lingnau in the title role, as well as Tobias Menzies, Greg Wise, Jessica Raine, Colin Blumenau, Daniel Tuite and Lorna Gayle.

Film Movement has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Carmilla’:

Isolated from the outside world, fifteen-year-old Lara (Rae) lives in seclusion on a vast country estate with her father and strict governess, Miss Fontaine (Raine). Late one evening, a mysterious carriage crash brings a young girl, Carmilla, into their home to recuperate. Lara immediately becomes enchanted by this strange visitor who arouses her curiosity and awakens her burgeoning desires.