Hannah Rae Explores Intriguing New Anatomy in Carmilla Exclusive Clip

Hannah Rae Explores Intriguing New Anatomy in Carmilla Exclusive Clip

The poster for writer-director Emily Harris’ horror film, ‘Carmilla,’ which stars Hannah Rae and Devrim Lingnau.

Delving into an illicit, provocative and unfamiliar relationship is often an enticing element for many literary stories and their subsequent cinematic adaptations. That’s certainly the case for the young protagonist and her intriguing new visitor in the new horror film, ‘Carmilla,’ which was inspired by the 1872 Gothic novella of the same name by Joseph Sheridan Le Fanu.

In honor of the movie adaptation of ‘Carmilla’ being released today in Film Movement’s Virtual Cinema, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the romantic drama. The clip, which is titled ‘Anatomy,’ features actress Hannah Rae and actor Scott Silven, who are laying on the floor next to a roaring fireplace together. She browses through a book before exploring his anatomy, and ripping out his intestines. The clip features some graphic nature that may disturb some viewers.

The coming-of-age fantasy movie adaptation was written and directed by Emily Harris. In addition to Rae and Silven, ‘Carmilla’ also stars Devrim Lingnau in the title role, as well as Tobias Menzies, Greg Wise, Jessica Raine, Colin Blumenau, Daniel Tuite and Lorna Gayle.

Film Movement has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Carmilla’:

Isolated from the outside world, fifteen-year-old Lara (Rae) lives in seclusion on a vast country estate with her father and strict governess, Miss Fontaine (Raine). Late one evening, a mysterious carriage crash brings a young girl, Carmilla, into their home to recuperate. Lara immediately becomes enchanted by this strange visitor who arouses her curiosity and awakens her burgeoning desires.

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

