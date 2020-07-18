David Tennant and Billie Piper Fight Werewolves on Doctor Who Drama Broadcast

Sometimes the best thing that can protect humanity is an extraterrestrial being that explores the universe in a time-traveling space ship. That’s certainly the case for the title character of the popular British science fiction television series, ‘Doctor Who.’ The BAFTA Award-winning drama follows the eponymous Doctor as he fights a variety of enemies, in order to save civilizations and help people in need.

Repeats of the hit series are currently airing on the Drama channel on Filmon TV.

Episode 2 of Series 2 of ‘Doctor Who’ is titled ‘Tooth and Claw,’ and was written by Russell T Davies, and directed by Euros Lyn. Set in Scotland in 1879, the episode follows a group of warrior monks who intend to use an alien werewolf (Tom Smith) to take over the British Empire. The group hopes to start an “Empire of the Wolf” by turning Queen Victoria (Pauline Collins) into a werewolf. The Doctor and Rose (David Tennant and Billie Piper) meet the Queen, and must figure out who’s conspiring against her.

