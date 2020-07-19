Lucy Lawless Must Solve a Baffling Crime in a Motel in My Life Is Murder

The most baffling crimes often require an academically-and street-smart person to help solve them. That’s certainly the case with the Australian murder mystery television series, ‘My Life Is Murder.’ The ten-part series stars actress Lucy Lawless as Alexa Crowe, a fearless private investigator who must solve life’s most puzzling cases, while also coping with the frustrations of everyday life.

The crime comedy-drama originally aired on Australia’s Network Ten network. Repeats of the hit show are currently airing on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed today at 4:20pm-5:20pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The second episode of series 1 is titled ‘The Locker Room,’ and was written by Peter Gawler, and directed by Mat King. It shows how a man is found shot dead in a motel room. The door is found to have been chain-locked from the inside, so Alexa is left to ponder how the killer managed to escape.

FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.