Long-held treatments can often times help heal newfound illnesses, much to the public’s surprise. Scientists, and doctors have steadily been searching for a novel cure for this year’s deadly coronavirus, but are now finding evidence that cannabis may help treat patients who have been diagnosed with the disease.

Since the COVID-19 caused the U.S. to go into quarantine in March, public health officials have been divided on the effectiveness that cannabis has in treating patients with the virus. The debate has largely been over smoking and vaping marijuana, however, due to the inflammation caused in users’ airways. But cannabis has since become an unlikely candidate in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 symptoms.

Researchers at the University of Nebraska and the Texas Biomedical Research Institute have found evidence that CBD may be vital in the reduction of the lethal lung inflammation that’s being caused by COVID-19. As a result of their findings, the researchers are now calling for more studies to be conducted into cannabinoids, as they seemingly have the ability to fight the coronavirus.

One such effective CBD treatment is a dose of Swissx CBD cannabis extracts. The company’s all natural anti-inflammatory agent is available in a syringe, which includes 1,000 ml of pure Hemp Oil, and can be added to food or used in cooking. Swissx’s treatment is now available on the company’s website SwissX.com.

CBD’s anti-inflammatory capabilities to treat the coronavirus have been celebrated by some researchers, as it doesn’t possess the psychoactive characteristics found in THC, marijuana’s other well-known cannabinoid. The researchers have also pointed to the fact that CBD’s lack of THC has therapeutic benefits for COVID-19 patients beyond anti-inflammatory treatment, including the fight against depression, fear, anxiety and emotional stress.