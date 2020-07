William Gaminara is Haunted by Memories on Silent Witness

It takes a truly dedicated forensic pathology expert to be able to solve various crimes, even on scripted television show. That’s certainly the case with the long-running British crime drama series, ‘Silent Witness,’ which was created by Nigel McCrery, a former real-life Nottingham-based murder squad detective based.

‘Silent Witness,’ which is produced by the BBC, focuses on a team of forensic pathology experts and their investigations into various crimes. The group was led in part by Dr. Nikki Alexander, who was played by Emilia Fox, a forensic anthropologist who helps assist the team with its cases.

‘Silent Witness’ is now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed this tonight at 6:20-8:35pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The second episode from series 14, which is titled ‘Lost,’ is a feature-length adventure. It was written by Richard Davidson, and directed by Anthony Byrne. The episode follows Professor Leo Dalton (William Gaminara) as he’s haunted by memories when he returns to Sheffield after an ancient body is unearthed on Bleaklow Moor.

