Olga Kurylenko and Kevin Janssens’ Wishes Have Dire Consequences in The Room DVD Giveaway

The DVD cover for director Christian Volckman’s horror film, ‘The Room,’ which stars Olga Kurylenko.

Olga Kurylenko and Kevin Janssens are realizing that some wishes can have dire consequences in their upcoming horror movie, ‘The Room.’ Their characters’ new life together, which initially appears to be blissful, soon becomes frightening in the mystery drama, which is set to be released on VOD, Digital HD, DVD and Blu-ray tomorrow, July 21, courtesy of RLJE Films.

In honor of ‘The Room’s home release, ShockYa is offering one lucky winner a DVD of the movie. To enter, email us at ShockyaGiveaway@aol.com. Let us know that you’re entering to win ‘The Room’ DVD giveaway in the email’s subject line, and include your mailing address in the message. You have until next Monday, July 27 to enter, and you can enter the contest once daily. On July 27, we’ll pick the winners at random, and notify them through email. Good luck!

The drama marks the live-action feature film directorial debut of Christian Volckman, who previously helmed the 2006 animated sci-fi action movie, ‘Renaissance.’ RLJE Films has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘The Room’:

When Kate and Matt (Kurylenko (‘Obilvion and Janssens) leave the city to move into an old house, they discover a secret hidden room that has the extraordinary power to materialize anything they wish for. Their new life becomes a true fairytale. Yet beneath this apparent state of bliss, something darker lurks.

