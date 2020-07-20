Olga Kurylenko and Kevin Janssens’ Wishes Have Dire Consequences in The Room DVD Giveaway

Olga Kurylenko and Kevin Janssens are realizing that some wishes can have dire consequences in their upcoming horror movie, ‘The Room.’ Their characters’ new life together, which initially appears to be blissful, soon becomes frightening in the mystery drama, which is set to be released on VOD, Digital HD, DVD and Blu-ray tomorrow, July 21, courtesy of RLJE Films.

The drama marks the live-action feature film directorial debut of Christian Volckman, who previously helmed the 2006 animated sci-fi action movie, ‘Renaissance.’ RLJE Films has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘The Room’:

When Kate and Matt (Kurylenko (‘Obilvion and Janssens) leave the city to move into an old house, they discover a secret hidden room that has the extraordinary power to materialize anything they wish for. Their new life becomes a true fairytale. Yet beneath this apparent state of bliss, something darker lurks.