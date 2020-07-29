Sammi Rotibi’s Counsel Saves John Berchtold’s Life in Obsidian Dolls Exclusive Film Stills

The limits of faith, compassion and humanity will be sympathetically tested when actor John Berchtold’s latest character searches for guidance and redemption in the new drama, ‘Obsidian Dolls.’ The film, which will be released next year, tenderly highlights how an unexpected friendship can literally save a person’s life.

In honor of ‘Obsidian Dolls’ upcoming distribution, ShockYa is premiering exclusive stills from the film, which was written and directed by Michael Carnick (‘Playback,’ ‘Who’s Driving Doug’ and ‘Manny Fantasma’). Besides Berchtold (‘The Look-See’), the movie also stars Sammi Rotibi (‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,’ ‘Diago Unchained’).

Set on the eve of the Yom Kippur, ‘Obsidian Dolls’ follows an Ethiopian-born rabbi, Nate (Rotibi), as he’s approached by a troubled young man, Isaac (Berchtold). Isaac tells Nate that he wants to end his life, but before that, he wants Nate to recite the Mourner’s Kaddish for him. But Isaac’s life is ultimately saved by the rabbi’s counsel, and the limitless strength of what it means to be a part of a loving community.