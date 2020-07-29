Connect with us

James Cromwell Leads a Plan to Escape From a Retirement Home in New Never Too Late Clip

A scene from director Mark Lamprell’s comedy, ‘Never Too Late,’ which stars James Cromwell.

James Cromwell is reminding his recently reunited friends that it’s never too late, no matter how old they are, to chase their dreams, in his new comedy, ‘Never Too Late.’ The Academy Award-nominated actor is leading his friends in a plan to escape from their retirement home in the first clip from the movie, which is titled ‘Operation Skippy.’ The clip shows the first secret meeting of the “Chainbreakers,” which the friends call themselves, as they begin planning their escape.

‘Operation Skippy’ was unveiled to help support the film’s upcoming distribution on VOD, On Demand and Digital on August 14 by Blue Fox Entertainment. ‘Never Too Late’ was written by Luke Preston, and directed by Mark Lamprell. In addition to Cromwell, the comedy also stars Jacki Weaver, Dennis Waterman, Jack Thompson, Shane Jacobson and Roy Billing.

Blue Fox Entertainment has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Never Too Late’:

It has been a long time since Caine, Bronson, Angus and Wendell, aka, The ChainBreakers, escaped the torturous Vietnamese POW camp. They now find themselves sharing a new prison, The Hogan Hills Retirement Home for Returned Veterans. Each of the boys has an unrealized dream they want to achieve before it’s too late. So they once again they band together to devise a plan to escape this new hell. But the rules of engagement have changed, and in fact, they can’t even remember what they were, and that’s half the problem.

For more information on ‘Never Too Late,’ visit its official website.

