Prometheus Aleifer Learns About Anastasia Rafaella Konidi’s Dark Secret in Entwined

Anastasia Rafaella Konidi stars in co-writer-director Minos Nikolakakis’ horror fantasy film, ‘Entwined.’

Overcoming the odds, and saving people’s lives, no matter what it takes to do so, is a doctor’s greatest oath throughout their career. That’s certainly the case for actor Prometheus Aleifer’s protagonist in the upcoming horror film, ‘Entwined.’

The fantasy movie’s hero’s journey will be showcased when Dark Star Pictures distributes the feature in North America later this summer. The drama will be unveiled in virtual theaters in such major cities as Los Angeles and New York on on August 28, and then on VOD on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Xbox, Vudu, Direct TV, Dish Network and all major cable providers on September 8. ‘Entwined’s official release comes after it played at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

The movie, which is in Greek with English subtitles, was directed by Minos Nikolakakis, who also co-wrote the script with John De Holland. In addition to Aleifer, the drama also stars Anastasia Rafaella Konidi and John De Holland.

Dark Star Pictures has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Entwined’:

Panos (Aleifer), a city doctor, relocates his practice to a remote village and quickly falls for Danae (Konidi), who lives in isolation with a mysterious skin condition. Determined to find Danae a cure, Panos learns of her dark secret and that all is not what it seems.

