The sports world has long discouraged athletes from using any performance-enhancing drugs or supplements that would unfairly boost their performances, especially at the professional level. But scientists are now finding evidence in a new study that cannabis, specifically Cannabidiol (CBD), may actually help improve professional athletes’ performances.

Researchers have found evidence through pre-clinical studies involving animals that CBD, a non-psychoactive compound that is derived from cannabis, can help with inflammatory and pain relief, especially when used topically. The results, which were posted on Sports Medicine, revealed that CBD use may be viable as a performance-enhancer in athletes.

One such effective CBD treatment for athletes is a dose of Swissx CBD for Athletes blended with crystalline flavors of Og Skywalker. The company’s all natural treatment is available in a syringe, which includes a potent CBD oil with levels of CBD as high as 64%, plus 84 additional Cannabinoids that aren’t mind altering like THC. With zero percent THC content, this line of Swissx oils is ideal for athletes who are tested for THC in their line of work.

CBD and the closely-related THC compound from cannabis are popular amongst the public, as they both have beneficial effects on wellness. However, THC is prohibited for use by participants in sports by the World Anti-Doping Agency, as it has proven psychoactive effects in people. CBD, meanwhile, is more accepted amongst athletes, as it offers a more therapeutic effect.

Researchers cited over 200 studies and trials in their research of the effects of CBD in sports. They ultimately concluded from their extensive research that Cannabinoids like CBD may help improve the overall physiological, biochemical and psychological effects on athletes, who go through substantial stress on their body and mind through their involvement in sports.