The Freeling Family Battles a Ghostly Intrusion During Poltergeist BBC One Broadcast

Even families who are living the seemingly most idyllic lives are subject to having their American dreams shatter. That’s certainly the case for the Freeling family, which is leading a quiet, successful life in an Orange County, California planned community, in the hit 1982 supernatural horror film, ‘Poltergeist.’ However, their happy existence is shockingly tested when their youngest child, Carol Anne, is kidnapped from their home during a poltergeist intrusion.

‘Poltergeist’ was directed by Tobe Hooper, and written and produced by Steven Spielberg. It stars JoBeth Williams, Craig T. Nelson, Heather O’Rourke, and Beatrice Straight. The drama was a major critical and commercial success, and has been recognized as a classic within the horror genre, after being nominated for three Academy Awards.

‘Poltergeist’ is set to air on the BBC One channel tonight on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available to viewers in the UK, or international users who have a paid subscription.) The movie will be streamed tonight from 5:45pm-7:35pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The BBC One channel is notable for offering something of value for everyone with a range of high-quality, popular programming for a modern UK audience. The channel was named Channel of the Year at the 2007 Broadcast Awards. FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.