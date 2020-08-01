David Tennant’s Every Belief is Challenged on Doctor Who

Sometimes the best thing that can protect humanity is an extraterrestrial being that explores the universe in a time-traveling space ship. That’s certainly the case for the title character of the popular British sci-fi television series, ‘Doctor Who.’ The BAFTA Award-winning drama follows the eponymous Doctor as he fights a variety of enemies, in order to save civilizations and help people in need.

New episodes of the long-running show originally air on the BBC network. Repeats of the hit series are currently airing on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed this afternoon at 10-11am local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Episode 9 of Series 2 of ‘Doctor Who’ is titled ‘The Satan Pit,’ and features David Tennant in the title role. It was written by Matt Jones, and directed by James Strong. The episode features an adventure at the edge of time and space for the actor’s eponymous hero. As Rose (Billie Piper) battles the deadly Ood, the Doctor finds his every belief is challenged to the core.

FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.