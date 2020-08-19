Hannah Douglas Searches For Clues in Local Family Murder in Clownface Exclusive Clip

Striving to protect the innocent friends, relatives and neighbors is often a harrowing experience for many people, especially when it means putting their own lives in danger. Actress Hannah Douglas’ well-meaning character of Jenna in the recently released horror film, ‘Clownface,’ is slowly coming to that distressing realization as she sets out to search for her missing friend Zoe.

The thriller was distributed by Wild Eye Releasing on DVD and Digital this week. In honor of the movie’s unveiling, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip. The clip features Jenna as she searches for information on the murders of the local Owen family on her laptop.

‘Clownface’ was written and directed by Alex Bourne. In addition to Dougles, the drama also stars Thomas Loone, Philip Bailey, Richard Buck and Dani Tonks.

Wild Eye Releasing has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Clownface’:

A deranged young man, donned in a clown mask made of human flesh, terrorizes a small town with a series of abductions and murders. Neighbors Jenna and Owen (Buck) search for their missing friend Zoe (Tonks), who may be the latest victim of this local urban legend known as Clownface.