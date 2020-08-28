Connect with us

Video Interview: James Di Martino Talks The Faceless Man (Exclusive)

INTERVIEWS

Video Interview: James Di Martino Talks The Faceless Man (Exclusive)

Published on

The poster for writer-director-producer James Di Martino’s thriller, ‘The Faceless Man.’

Battling a startling, frightening entity, whether it’s a life-threatening disease or a menacing supernatural monster, is a terrifying experience for anyone. But with the help and support of their friends, anyone can overcome any disconcerting opponent. That’s certainly the case for actress Sophie Thurling’s strong-willed protagonist, Emily, who’s determined to do whatever it takes to protect her life, in the new horror movie, ‘The Faceless Man.’

First-time feature filmmaker, James Di Martino wrote, directed and produced ‘The Faceless Man.’ Freedom Cinema is distributing the drama today On Demand, after the Australian drama won six major awards at the Melbourne Underground Film Festival, including Best Director and Best Film.

The Faceless Man‘ follows the recovery of Emily, a rcancer survivor of three years. Faced with her fear of getting sick again, her best friend Nina (Lorin Kauffeld) plans a weekend away with four of their friends. The group ventures out to a country holiday house to party over a weekend. Cut off from the rest of the world, they soon learn the inhabitants are unsettling red neck individuals who terrorize and humiliate travelers. At the same time, a paranormal monster seen as the title faceless man haunts the house, and pushes the friends to their limits.

Di Martino generously took the time recently to talk about penning, helming and producing ‘The Faceless Man’ during an exclusive video interview over Zoom. Among other things, the writer-director-producer discussed his inspiration in scribing the script, how working on the screenplay influenced the way he approached helming the movie, the process of casting and working with the actors, creating the look for the title supernatural villain and why he feels the On Demand model is a beneficial distribution model for an independent film like this one.

Watch our exclusive interview with Di Martino above, and ShockYa’s exclusive clip, and the official trailer, for ‘The Faceless Man’ below.

Summary
ShockYa's Exclusive James Di Martino 'The Faceless Man' Interview
Title
ShockYa's Exclusive James Di Martino 'The Faceless Man' Interview
Description

ShockYa exclusively interviewed writer-director-producer James Di Martino about this thriller, 'The Faceless Man.'

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top