The World’s Favorite Talking Bear Proves His Innocence in Paddington 2 BBC One Broadcast

The world’s favorite talking bear is determined to not only find a way to give his Aunt Lucy the perfect birthday gift, but also prove his innocence in the process in Warner Bros.’ acclaimed 2017 sequel, ‘Paddington 2.’ The title bear has been mistakenly arrested for the theft of the expensive pop-up book of London that he wants to give to his beloved aunt, and will uses the good in his allies as he works to clear his name.

The follow-up to the 2014 live-action/CGI animated comedy, ‘Paddington,’ was helmed by BAFTA nominated filmmaker, Paul King, who also directed the first film. King also co-wrote the second movie’s script with Simon Farnaby. The duo based the second installment’s screenplay on the best-selling books by Michael Bond, who was the creator of Paddington Bear.

The comedy reunites many of the original film’s cast, while welcoming several new performers in unique roles. ‘Paddington 2’ stars Golden Globe nominee Hugh Bonneville, Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins, three-time Golden Globe nominee Brendan Gleeson, Oscar nominee Julie Walters, Oscar winner Jim Broadbent, Oscar winner Peter Capaldi, Golden Globe and BAFTA Award winner Hugh Grant and BAFTA winner Ben Whishaw as the voice of the title bear. The starring ensemble also includes Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin and Oscar nominee Imelda Staunton as the voice of Aunt Lucy.

‘Paddington 2’ follows the title bear as he searches for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy’s hundredth birthday. During his search, he sees a unique pop-up book in Mr. Gruber’s antique shop, and embarks upon a series of odd jobs to buy it. But when the book is stolen, it’s up to Paddington and his human family, the Browns, to unmask the thief.

‘Paddington 2’ is set to air on the BBC One channel this afternoon on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available to viewers in the UK, or international users who have a paid subscription.) The movie will be streamed from 1:20-3:00pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The BBC One channel is notable for offering something of value for everyone with a range of high-quality, popular programming for a modern UK audience. The channel was named Channel of the Year at the 2007 Broadcast Awards. FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.