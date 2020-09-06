Lucy Lawless Doubts a Clairvoyant’s Ability During an Investigation on My Life Is Murder

The most baffling crimes often require an academically-and street-smart person to help solve them. That’s certainly the case with the Australian murder mystery television series, ‘My Life Is Murder.’ The ten-part series stars actress Lucy Lawless as Alexa Crowe, a fearless private investigator who must solve life’s most puzzling cases, while also coping with the frustrations of everyday life.

The crime comedy-drama originally aired on Australia’s Network Ten network. Repeats of the hit show are currently airing on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed this afternoon at 4:20pm-5:20pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The ninth episode of Series 1 is titled ‘Fake Empire,’ and was written by Paul Bennett, and directed by Mat King. It follows Alexa as she suspects a clairvoyant has inside knowledge when they contacts the police about a murder and offers details that haven’t been released to the public.

