Summer Strallen, Christine Bottomley, Jo Woodcock and Becci Gemmell Join the Women’s Land Army on Land Girls

Honoring the past with powerful and emotional narrative fiction has been a long honored tradition amongst societies around the world. That’s certainly true with the British, who created the drama series, ‘Land Girls,’ to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the Second World War.

The award-winning television show, which was created by Roland Moore, was BBC Daytime’s first commissioned period drama series. The first series features Summer Strallen, Christine Bottomley, Jo Woodcock and Becci Gemmell as four girls-Nancy Morrell, Annie Barratt, Bea Holloway and Joyce Fisher-who were doing their part for Britain in the Women’s Land Army during the war.

‘Land Girls,’ which premiered in 2009 on BBC One, is now airing on the network’s channel on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available for free to viewers in the UK, and international users who have a paid subscription.) The next episode to air on Filmon will stream this morning at 8:45-9:30am local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Episode 1 of Series 1 of ‘Land Girls,’ which is titled ‘Childhood’s End,’ was written by Moore, and directed by Steve Hughes. The episode follows Nancy, Annie, Bea and Joyce as they arrive at the Hoxley Estate, and are assigned their duties by Farmer Frederick Finch (Mark Benton) and Esther Reeves (Susan Cookson).

Meanwhile, Bea rebels from her sister’s control, and unsuccessfully petitions for segregation among American troops to be ended. She also finds herself charmed by Corporal Cal Gillespie (Christian Brassington). At the same time, Nancy goes against Lady Ellen Hoxley (Sophie Ward) and tries to get closer to Lord Lawrence Hoxley (Nathaniel Parker).

The BBC One channel is notable for offering something of value for everyone with a range of high-quality, popular programming for a modern UK audience.