Stephanie Cole is Hired to Cheer Up Graham Crowden on Waiting for God

The prospect of being alternately by not only their families, but also society, for the rest of their lives is a powerful motivator for many senior citizens to rebel against the staff of their retirement homes. That’s certainly the case for the two protagonists, retired photojournalist, Diana Trent, and former accountant, Tom Ballard, who are played by Stephanie Cole and Graham Crowden, on the acclaimed British sitcom, ‘Waiting for God.’

The popular television series, which ran during the early 1990s, is still connecting with viewers today for its portrayal of the spirited residents at the fictional Bayview Retirement Vilage, who spend their time tricking the home’s oppressive management and their own families. Repeats of the comedy, which originally aired on BBC One, are currently airing on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode of ‘Waiting for God’ to air on Filmon can be streamed this afternoon at 1:05pm-1:45pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The third episode of Series 1 is titled ‘Cheering Up Tom,’ and was written by Michael Aitkens, and directed by Gareth Gwenlan. It follows Diana as she’s hired by the retirement home’s management team to cheer up the depressed Tom.

