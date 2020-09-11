Angelique Maurnae Discovers Michael Qeliqi’s a Homicidal Stalker in Killer Therapy Exclusive Clip and DVD Giveaway

One of the most painful experiences for many people in life is the process of overcoming traumatic experiences from their youth. That’s certainly the case for actor Michael Qeliqi’s troubled character of Brian Langston, and his peers he hurt during their childhoods, in the upcoming horror film, ‘Killer Therapy.’ Brian’s distressing journey will be unveiled when the drama is released this Tuesday, September 15 on Digital, VOD and DVD, courtesy of 4Digital Media.

In honor of the movie’s distribution, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from ‘Killer Therapy.’ In the clip, which is titled ‘The Worst Years of My Life,’ Brian is on a dinner date with a woman he knew when he was in school, Liz, who’s played by Angelique Maurnae. During the meal, he inadvertently reveals to his date that they knew each other when they were younger, which leads her to realize who Brian really is: a homicidal stalker from her youth.

The film was written, directed and produced by Barry Jay. In addition to Qeliqi and Maurnae, ‘Killer Therapy’ also stars Elizabeth Keener, Thom Mathews, PJ Soles, Adrienne King, Daeg Faerch, Javon Johnson and Ivy George.

4Digital Media has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Killer Therapy’:

After a series of escalating violent incidents, Brian is moved from failed therapist to failed therapist, and matures into a young man who’s still unable to escape his anger issues. When his life eventually falls apart by his own choices, Brian blames his series of failed therapists. He also decides to embrace his dark nature, and takes his revenge on everyone who ever wronged him, one by one. He finally understands that accepting who you are on the inside can be the best therapy.

For more information on ‘Killer Therapy,’ visit the horror movie’s Twitter page.