Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy’s Love Story Begins on Pride and Prejudice Mini-Series

Colin Firth is galloping into the hearts of every hopeful young maiden in Hertfordshire in the classic romantic drama, ‘Pride and Prejudice.’ The six-episode 1995 British television mini-series features the Academy Award-winning actor in the beloved role of Mr. Darcy. The wealthy Englishman forms a romantic relationship with Elizabeth Bennet, who was played by Jennifer Ehle, in a BAFTA Award-winning role.

The drama was adapted from Jane Austen’s 1813 novel of the same name. The popular show originally aired on the BBC One network, and its repeats are currently streaming on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The first episode to air on Filmon can be streamed this morning at 7:05-8:15am local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Episode 1 of ‘Pride and Prejudice’ was written by Andrew Davies, and directed by Simon Langton. The episode follows Mr. Charles Bingley (Crispin Bonham-Carter), a wealthy gentleman from the north of England, as he settles down at Netherfield estate in Hertfordshire for the autumn. One of the community’s matriarchs, Mrs. Bennet (Alison Steadman), is excited at the prospect of marrying off one of her five daughters (Jane, Elizabeth, Mary, Kitty and Lydia) to the newcomer.

Mr. Bingley takes an immediate liking to Jane (Susannah Harker) at a local country dance, while his best friend, Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy, refuses to dance with anyone. Elizabeth’s poor impression of his character is confirmed at a later gathering at Lucas Lodge, and she and Darcy verbally clash on the two nights she spends at Netherfield.

