Beyond Fest Announces its Full Slate For the Return of LA’s Biggest Genre Film Festival

Beyond Fest is resurrecting in-person screenings this fall by announcing that it will be the first physical genre festival of the year. The festival will feature a week-long drive-in residence that will include world premieres of such movies as Christopher Landon’s ‘Freaky,’ Adam Egypt Mortimer‘s ‘Archenemy’ and Jim Cummings’ ‘The Wolf of Snow Hollow.’

The complete slate of programming for Beyond Fest, the highest-attended genre film festival in the US, has been announced. The festival will be held at the American Cinematheque at the Mission Tiki Drive-In in Montclair, California, over the course of seven nights, which will include double-bill screenings. Including the three world premieres, there will also be one North American premiere and two U.S. premieres. Beyond Fest, which will adhere to social distancing safety guidelines that are set in place for drive-in theaters, will run between Friday, October 2 to Thursday, October 8. The festival will help generate funds for the 501c3 non-profit film institution.

With a diverse slate celebrating all corners of genre cinema, Beyond Fest will open with a double-bill that will be curated by Cummings, which will include the world premiere of his werewolf tale, ‘The Wolf of Snow Hollow,’ which will paired with Joe Dante’s classic, ‘The Burbs.’ The festival will close with Blumhouse and Beyond Fest alum Landon’s world premiere of ‘Freaky,’ which will be billed with a special screening of the 2010 acclaimed horror comedy, ‘Tucker & Dale vs. Evil,’ which was selected by the director himself.

“We covet the theatrical experience above all and following the overwhelming success of our drive-in program we never hesitated in keeping Beyond Fest a physical experience,” said Beyond Fest Co-Founder, Christian Parkes. “We specifically wanted to give COVID-19 a resilient middle finger and provide a safe, communal respite for filmmakers and film fans to celebrate the best genre cinema on the biggest screens possible.”

Other hotly anticipated titles making their West Coast debuts include Rose Glass’ stunning first feature ‘Saint Maud,’ alongside her selection of Rob Reiner‘s ‘Misery.’ The festival will also screen Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead‘s latest genre-melting, time-bending sci-fi drama, ‘Synchronic;’ Justin Simien’s satirical Sundance Film Festival stunner ‘Bad Hair;’ and the U.S. premiere of the medieval-gothic-horror film, ‘The Reckoning,’ from longtime agent provocateur, Neil Marshall.

“In a year that has seen the world turn upside-down, it’s good to see some things never change,” Head Programmer Evrim Ersoy added. “Beyond Fest stands tall with an eclectic slate of programming that will challenge audiences and transform the drive-in experience into something never before done.”

Finally, Beyond Fest celebrates Brandon Cronenberg with a special pre-festival event that will feature the west coast premiere of his stunning body-horror, ‘Possessor Uncut,’ which will be paired with John Frakenheimer’s sci-fi classic ‘Seconds,’ which was picked by Brandon himself. The special pre-festival event is scheduled for this Thursday, September 24.

For the full lineup of the newly announced feature film titles that will be played at, and more details about, Beyond Fest can be found on its official website. Tickets for the screenings are now on sale via Eventbrite.