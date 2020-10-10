How to Learn the Piano During a Pandemic

Music plays a significant role in society, especially in elevating one’s talent. Here you must pick a music genre that suits your taste for you to perfect it. Once you develop the passion, practice on a regular basis, and dedicate hard work to the cause, it will be easy to upgrade to professionalism. The music instruments also matter when choosing the genre you are going to play.

In this case, a piano is one of the most used instruments globally. Here you must know different keys for you to deliver the right sound. It would be wise to learn to play the piano during a pandemic since it is fun and educational. Here is how to learn how the piano during a pandemic:

1) Video Learning

A piano is a basic music instrument that is used widely by musicians. Its sound is exceptional, and it has a big impact on making good music. During a pandemic, you get ample time to perfect your skills in a piano. This is through different tactics on how to use your fingers when playing. Similar to lessons at LVL Music Academy, you can learn to play the piano through videos. Here they start with the basics of a piano. This includes various keys and holding a piano. This plays well for the beginners. Here you get to progress with your pace until you are perfect.

2) eBook Learning

With the right technology, you can get many sources that you can use, especially on learning. This is through blogs and websites that people have created. However, you ought to be careful about getting misleading information since it can interfere with your knowledge.

EBook learning is one of the best approach methods you can use to learn a piano. During a pandemic, there is a limited movement. EBooks are essential for beginners since they get to know the theory part of a piano. Interpreting different aspects becomes easy.

3) Apps

Devices have adapted to the latest technology, making them compatible with the task that you wish. This is through the apps that feed you information that you require. Different forums have adapted to this method, making it easy for them to offer tutorials. In this case, piano lessons can be available through apps. Here they guide you from the beginning to the end. To the advanced apps, you can interact with a tutor live. The only process you require is to provide your information for you to gain the app’s subscription. Some may give you a free trial at first, and then payments come later.

4) Personal Trainer

A pandemic period is highly crucial, especially when it comes to gatherings. On normal occasions, you can easily find classes where you can interact with other learners. To be a professional pianist, you must have good skills that you gain from thorough learning. To achieve this during a pandemic, you can look for a personal trainer. Here, you ought to be careful who you pick as a tutor. The best approach you can have is by researching online or using a referral from a trusted source.