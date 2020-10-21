Anna Kendrick Struggles to Get Through to Zoe Chao on Love Life

Sometimes the best way for a person to contemplate how to find the right romantic partner who will enrich their future is to get over their relationships that ended badly in the past. That’s certainly the case for Anna Kendrick’s protagonist of Darby in the romantic comedy television series, ‘Love Life,’ which premiered on HBO Max this spring. Darby’s adventure of finding the right person for her is narrated by Lesley Manville throughout the initial 10-episode season of the anthology show, which has been renewed for a second season.

Repeats from the first season are now airing on BBC One‘s channel on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available for free to viewers in the UK, and international users who have a paid subscription.) The next episode to air on Filmon will stream this evening at 5:45-6:15pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Episode 8 of Season 1 of ‘Love Life,’ which is titled ‘Sara Yang,’ was written by Ali Liebegott, an directed by Stephanie Laing. It follows Darby as she struggles to get through to Sara (Zoe Chao) as their paths continue to diverge. The episode contains strong language and some scenes of a sexual nature.

