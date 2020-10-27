Marta Dusseldorp Performs a Spiritual Cleansing on A Place to Call Home

Sometimes the most challenging aspect in life for people can be finding a place where they truly feel comfortable and at peace. That’s certainly the case for the protagonist of the Australian television series, ‘A Place to Call.’ The lead character, Sarah Adams, who’s played by Marta Dusseldorp, returns to her native Australia following the Second World War, after she spent 20 years abroad in Paris, in order to start a new life.

The award-winning period drama, which premiered in 2013 on Australia's Seven Network, is now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode is set to stream on Filmon this morning at 10:15-11:20am local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and viewed at a later time.

The fifth episode from series 1, which is titled ‘Day of Atonement,’ was written by Rick Held, and directed by Mark Joffe. The episode follows Sarah as she performs a spiritual cleansing in the local creek as she prepares for an upcoming religious occasion.

