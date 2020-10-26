Betsy Randle Showcases Eric Ladin’s Artwork in Painter Exclusive Clip

The need to receive external affirmation to legitimize their work is a daunting and harrowing one for any creative person. Actress Betsy Randle’s character of Joanne Marco wholeheartedly agrees with that sentiment, and wishes that all of her clients’ art could endure, even if they’re not always considered to be good enough by gallery owners, museums, critics and wealthy customers. She expresses her disdain for the way artists’ work is perceived in the new movie, ‘Painter.’

The thriller is now available on VOD and digital, courtesy of 1844 Entertainment. ‘Painter’ marks the feature film writing and directorial debuts of Cory Wexler Grant.

In honor of ‘Painter’s distribution this month, ShockYa is debuting an exclusive clip from the feature, which is titled ‘Aldis Showcase to Carrie and Anatole.’ The clip features Joanne, a wealthy art collector and benefactor, and one of her clients, young, title unknown painter Aldis Browne, who’s played by Eric Ladin, as they put on his first solo show. The duo anxiously wait to hear what Carrie and Anatole, who are played by Susan Anton and Endre Hules, think about his artwork.

has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Painter’:

Joanne Marco, a wealthy art collector and benefactor, has been searching for an artistic genius. When she discovers a young, unknown painter named Aldis Browne, she becomes obsessed and determined to force his success. Joanne invites Aldis to move into her mansion where she can foster his talent. When Aldis’ first solo show is deemed a critical failure, Aldis flees the city. But Joanne lures him back with a frightening gift from his past.

For more information on ‘Painter,’ visit the movie’s official website, as well as its Instagram page.