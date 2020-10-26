Connect with us

Betsy Randle Showcases Eric Ladin’s Artwork in Painter Exclusive Clip

MOVIES

Betsy Randle Showcases Eric Ladin’s Artwork in Painter Exclusive Clip

Published on

Actor Eric Ladin and actress Betsy Randle appear in ShockYa’s exclusive clip from writer-director Cory Wexler Grant’s thriller, ‘Painter.’

The need to receive external affirmation to legitimize their work is a daunting and harrowing one for any creative person. Actress Betsy Randle’s character of Joanne Marco wholeheartedly agrees with that sentiment, and wishes that all of her clients’ art could endure, even if they’re not always considered to be good enough by gallery owners, museums, critics and wealthy customers. She expresses her disdain for the way artists’ work is perceived in the new movie, ‘Painter.’

The thriller is now available on VOD and digital, courtesy of 1844 Entertainment. ‘Painter’ marks the feature film writing and directorial debuts of Cory Wexler Grant.

In honor of ‘Painter’s distribution this month, ShockYa is debuting an exclusive clip from the feature, which is titled ‘Aldis Showcase to Carrie and Anatole.’ The clip features Joanne, a wealthy art collector and benefactor, and one of her clients, young, title unknown painter Aldis Browne, who’s played by Eric Ladin, as they put on his first solo show. The duo anxiously wait to hear what Carrie and Anatole, who are played by Susan Anton and Endre Hules, think about his artwork.

has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Painter’:

Joanne Marco, a wealthy art collector and benefactor, has been searching for an artistic genius. When she discovers a young, unknown painter named Aldis Browne, she becomes obsessed and determined to force his success. Joanne invites Aldis to move into her mansion where she can foster his talent. When Aldis’ first solo show is deemed a critical failure, Aldis flees the city. But Joanne lures him back with a frightening gift from his past.

For more information on ‘Painter,’ visit the movie’s official website, as well as its Instagram page.

Summary
ShockYa's Exclusive 'Painter' Clip
Title
ShockYa's Exclusive 'Painter' Clip
Description

ShockYa is debuting an exclusive clip from writer-director Cory Wexler Grant's thriller, 'Painter,' which is titled 'Aldis Showcase to Carrie and Anatole,' and features Eric Ladin, Susan Anton, Endre Hules and Betsy Randle.

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top