CBD May Help Reduce Lung Damage Caused by COVID-19, Study Claims

Patients suffering from lung damage induced by cytokine storms caused by COVID-19 may be able to reduce their symptoms by using one of the non-psychoactive cannabinoids in cannabis, CBD, according to a new study that was published earlier this month. Scientists from the Dental College of Georgia (DCG) and the Medical College of Georgia who worked on the study, which was published in the Journal of Cellular and Molecular Medicine, that CBD has the ability to improve oxygen levels and reduce inflammation and physical lung damage that’s related to adult respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

The study demonstrates that CBD normalizes levels of a peptide named apelin, which is known to reduce inflammation. Apelin levels have proven to be low in patients who are infected with COVID-19.

One noted medical expert who’s supporting the therapeutic modality of cannabis is Dr. Jennifer Ashton, who serves as ABC News’ Chief Medical Correspondent. While appearing on ‘Good Morning America’ on Thursday, October 22, Dr. Ashton noted that the studying of therapeutic modality of cannabis is still in its beginning stages, but based on the existing data, there is potential benefits to CBD in treating lung damage associated with COVID-19.

