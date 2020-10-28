Connect with us

Jonathan McDaniel Tries to Escape After His Plastic Surgery in Incision Exclusive Clip

Jonathan McDaniel Tries to Escape After His Plastic Surgery in Incision Exclusive Clip

Actor Jonathan McDaniel appears in ShockYa’s exclusive clip from director Az’s horror thriller, ‘Incision.’

Many people who receive plastic surgery view it as a positive enhancement to their lives, but actor Jonathan McDaniel’s character of Calvin in the new horror film, ‘Incision,’ is instead viewing it as a hindrance. Calvin’s terrifying journey with his change in his appearance can now be viewed on Amazon, as the drama was distributed this week exclusively on the streaming service. The feature will expand to iTunes, Google Play and VUDU on November 12.

In honor of the movie’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from ‘Incision.’ In the clip, Calvin is horrified to find himself mysteriously submerged in a tub of ice as he wakes up. In an effort to save himself, he pulls himself out of the tub, but is further shocked when he realizes that he’s suffered severe injuries while he tries to find a way to escape.

‘Incision’ was written by Chris Kato, and directed by Az. In addition to McDaniel, the thriller also stars Korrina Rico, James Allen Brewer, Lee Kholafai, Caylee Cowan, Kev Adams, Tristan Tales, Safari, Marik Knight, John Wallbank, Elaine Partnow, Hailee Lautenbach, Olivia Day, Madison Bontempo, Kyler Fisher, Josefin Nilsson, Amanda Paris, Courtney Paige, Kristen Solis, Gary Daniel Mosher, Malia Maquera, Tohi and ‘Saw’ series star, Costas Mandylor.

‘Incision’ follows beauty blogger Alexa Landry (Rico), who only had one fear, plastic surgery. She ultimately has to face this fear when she’s kidnapped with her friends by Dr. Cunningham (Brewer), a deranged plastic surgeon who’s obsessed with beautifying his victims.

ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from director Az's horror thriller, 'Incision,' which features actor Jonathan McDaniel.

