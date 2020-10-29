Anton Rodgers and Julia McKenzie Disagree Over the Family Holiday on French Fields

Staying close to their family members, while also expanding their cultural experiences with new friends, is one of the best ways that people can truly enjoy life. The married title protagonists on the British sitcom, ‘French Fields,’ are doing just that after they move from London to Calais, France.

The television series serves as a sequel to the show, ‘Fresh Fields,’ and ran in the late 1980s to early 1990s on ITV. ‘French Fields’ starred Anton Rodgers and Julia McKenzie as the middle-class husband and wife main characters, William and Hester Fields. The continuation sitcom follows the couple as William accepts a position with a French company.

Repeats of ‘French Fields’ are currently airing on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed this afternoon at 1:25pm-2:00pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The fourth episode of Series 2 is titled ‘Home and Away,’ and was written by John Chapman and Ian Davidson. It follows Hester and Emma (Karen Ascoe) as they disagree with William over the family holiday. He wishes to go motoring through France, but they have something more nautical in mind.

