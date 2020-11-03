Melissa Johns’ Wedding Day Arrives on British Drama Series Life

Neighbors can often lead separate but equally troubled lives. That’s certainly the case for the diverse characters of the ensemble British television mini-series, ‘Life.’ The show follows the residents of four flats who live in a converted Victorian house, and must learn how to rely on each other in order to survive.

The drama’s first series premiered in September on BBC One. The repeats are now airing on BBC One‘s channel on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available for free to viewers in the UK, and international users who have a paid subscription.) The next episode to air on Filmon will stream this afternoon at 4:00-5:00pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Episode six of Series 1 of ‘Life’ was written by Mike Bartlett, and directed by Kate Hewitt. It follows Hannah (Melissa Johns) as her wedding day arrives, and all of her neighbors make their final choices about how to move forward with their lives.

The BBC One channel is notable for offering something of value for everyone with a range of high-quality, popular programming for a modern UK audience. The channel was named Channel of the Year at the 2007 Broadcast Awards.