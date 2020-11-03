Lola Petticrew and Fionn O’Shea Find First Platonic Love in Dating Amber iTunes Digital Download Giveaway

First love, no matter what it looks like, can offer teenagers the hope and courage to be who they truly are, and shape who they will become for the rest of their lives. That important message drives the upcoming romantic comedy-drama, ‘Dating Amber,’ which serves as a love letter to the adolescents who feel different and need to escape in order to be themselves.

The relatable coming of age movie, which chronicles how teens are influenced by how they’re loved by the people in their lives, will unfold on screen when Samuel Goldwyn Films distributes it on digital and On Demand next Tuesday, November 10. ‘Dating Amber’ was written and directed by David Freyne, who based the script on his experiences when he was an adolescent.

The comedy-drama stars Lola Petticrew in the title role, as well as Fionn O’Shea, Sharon Horgan and Barry Ward. The story follows a closeted gay teen, Eddie (O’Shea), and his lesbian counterpart, Amber, who pretend to be a couple to avoid suspicion.