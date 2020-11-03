Nicholas Alexander Looks For Consent in the Digital Age in Come F*ck My Robot NSFW Exclusive Clip

Having consent in the current digital age is one of the most vital pieces to finding pleasure. Actor Nicholas Alexander is realizing that important message the hard way in the upcoming short film, ‘Come F*ck My Robot,’ which Gunpowder & Sky is set to distribute this Thursday, November 5 on its Dust platform. The official release comes after the sci-fi drama had its international premiere at this summer’s Fantasia Fest.

In honor of ‘Come F*ck My Robot’s official distribution, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive NSFW clip from the movie. The clip features Alexander’s young character of Brian as he walks into a mysterious lab by actor Ian Abramson’s character, who’s known The Engineer. Brian is shocked when he then asks The Engineer where the woman who he’s expecting to have sex with is, and The Engineer reminds the teen that the ad he responded to said “F*ck a Robot.”

‘Come F*ck My Robot,’ which is based on a real Criagslist post of the same name, was directed by Mercedes Bryce Morgan. She also co-wrote the short’s script with Reuben Guberek, Hunter Peterson and Katrina Kudlick.

The film follows Brian, an out of work, 18-year-old virgin, who finds a job posting by an engineer who’s looking for someone to sleep with a prototype sex robot. Upon arriving at the reclusive engineer’s lavish home, Brian quickly realizes this may not be the right job for him, as the robot refuses to give consent. The two begin to have a conversation, and realize that they are not so unalike.

