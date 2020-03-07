Janina Gavankar Ponders What’s On the Other Side in Stucco Exclusive Images

Pondering what could be on the other side in many aspects of life can often lead to people having their minds race and unravel. That’s certainly the case for filmmaker Janina Javankar’s character in the new short film, ‘Stucco.’ In honor of the movie’s upcoming distribution, ShockYa is premiering four exclusive behind-the-scenes images from the project.

‘Stucco’ is set to premiere on Gunpowder & Sky‘s horror brand, ALTER, this Wednesday, March 11. The film will be available to horror fans across the globe on the network’s platforms before it debuts at SXSW on March 16, where it’s nominated for Best Midnight Short.

The following synopsis for ‘Stucco’ has been released:

J (Javankar) is trying and failing to move forward. While hanging a piece of art in her new home, she knocks a hole in her wall revealing what might be another room. Her mind races to think what could be on the other side as she continues to unravel, with the scars of old relationships keeping her trapped inside.

In addition to starring in ‘Stucco,’ Javankar also served as an executive producer. She also co-wrote and directed the short with Russo Schelling. Besides Javankar, who’s also appearing in Ben Affleck‘s latest movie, ‘The Way Back, ‘Stucco’ also stars Debra Messing, Bel Powley (‘The Diary of a Teenage Girl’), Michael Ealy, Colton Haynes (‘Arrow,’ ‘American Horror Story‘), Rutina Wesley (‘True Blood‘), Aisha Tyler, Deborah Ann Woll (‘True Blood‘) and Leslie Odom Jr.