Video Interview: VÉRITÉ Talks Live from Six Feet (Exclusive)

Not being afraid to tap into her true emotions, and make her songs an intimate experience for not only herself, but also her fans, is one of the most endearing qualities of Brooklyn-based alt-pop singer-songwriter, VÉRITÉ. The musician released her latest collection of personal, soulful tracks with her new EP, ‘New Limbs: Volume 1,’ on October 9 via AWAL.

The album, whose songs aren’t confined by traditional structures, defines the ethos of the artist’s next musical chapter. It also mirrors the uncertain era she finds herself in as a singer-songwriter during the current COVID-19 pandemic. VÉRITÉ was driven to use the record to showcases how she took the opportunity to experiment virtually with her sounds, as well as with her collaborators.

‘New Limbs: Volume 1’s distribution comes after the musician planned on embarking on a sold out, headline tour this past spring, which was ultimately canceled in March, due to the onset of COVID-19 in the U.S. She recorded the project during COVID, right after the tour was scrapped.

So the artist decided to instead embark on a pandemic safe, socially distanced tour called ‘Live From 6ft Apart,’ during which she traveled to such areas as New Jersey, Pennsylvania and her native New York City. The tour allowed the singer to perform for her fans on their driveway in intimate, personal shows.

To document the experience, VÉRITÉ worked with two filmmakers, Nicole Mago and Pamela Ayala, to create a short film called ‘Live From Six Feet.’ In the 10-minute documentary, the artist reflects on how the pandemic has changed her life and livelihood as an independent musician, including her creative process and how she connects with her fans. The film also interweaves the singer’s revelations into her life with performance videos from the driveway tour.

VÉRITÉ generously took the time last week to talk about her career as a musician, and filming the ‘Live from Six Feet’ documentary, during an exclusive video interview over Zoom. Among other things, the singer discussed why she was inspired to embark on the pandemic safe driveway tour, and record her experience for the short film. She also spoke about what her experience of collaborating with Mago and Ayala on shooting the documentary, and deciding on how they would share the footage with her fans.

Watch our exclusive video interviews with VÉRITÉ above. The short documentary can also be viewed in its entirety, via YouTube, below. For more information on VÉRITÉ, visit her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.