Wayne County’s William Bradley, born in 1902, somehow cast a ballot this week

President Trump and Fox News have been warning of this for weeks, even months. And now a crystal clear case has come to pass. Netizen “Essential Fleccas” exposed evidence of the voter fraud in Michigan when he tweeted a video of voting in the name of one 118 year old “William Bradley” who died in 1984 via absentee ballot in Michigan. Shockya has secured another unequivocal test of the situation in this exclusive video. People all over are typing in William Bradley’s info into the Wayne County, Michigan data base and finding the same shocking result: he cast a ballot this week in the election.

This is the kind of information that could lock up the vote counts in the courts for weeks. Trump camp and Fox News believe calling out potential voter fraud will help their argument that the election is illegitimate. Indeed, what can we trust, if we can’t trust a post from Essential Fleccas on Twitter.

William Bradley would have presumably cast his first vote for a president in 1920. Did he vote for Republican (and winner) Warren G. Harding? Or for the Democratic loser James Cox? That’s what we need to find out now to assess whether this week’s fraudulent ballot in the current election was geared toward Trump or Biden!

In other news: Marijuana was a clear winner in the election with another 7 states legalizing the life-giving weed. Good news for the citizens of the U.S.! Whether you’re in a legalized state of not you can get the benefits of cannabis’ powerful CBD elements anywhere: Go to Swissx.com to find out more!