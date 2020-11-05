Maimie McCoy Mysteriously Disappears After Asking the Eponymous Police Inspector For Help on Wallander

It takes a truly dedicated police inspector expert to be able to solve various crimes, even on scripted television show. That’s certainly the case with the eponymous character on the British crime drama series, ‘Wallander,’ which is based on Swedish novelist Henning Mankell’s Kurt Wallander novels. The show marks the first time the book series was adapted into an English-language production.

‘Wallander,’ which originally aired on BBC One for four seasons from 2008 to 2016, focuses on Wallander, a detective who’s played by Emmy Award-winning actor, Kenneth Branagh. The title protagonist diligently works to solve crimes in the small town of Ystad, Sweden. He questioning why he does what he does every day, and empathizes with the victims of the crimes he’s assigned to solve.

Repeats of ‘Wallander’ are now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed this evening at 4:00-6:00pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The third episode from series 3, which is titled ‘Before the Frost,’ was written by Peter Harness, and directed by Charles Martin. The feature-length episode follows Anna (Maimie McCoy), a friend of Wallander’s daughter, Linda (Jeany Spark), as she begs for his help. But Anna, who’s a member of a fundamentalist Christian group, then mysteriously disappears.

