Actress Storm Steenson is Fully Embracing Christmas Joy in Cup of Cheer Exclusive Clip

Actress Storm Steenson is asking her boss for a chance to bring every Christmas romantic comedy cliché to life in the new holiday film, ‘Cup of Cheer.’ The raunchy satire is set to spoof the thriving classic cable genre starting this weekend, as Indiecan Entertainment is releasing the feature on digital today.

In honor of the Christmas movie’s distribution, ShockYa is unveiling an exclusive clip from the rom-com, which is titled ‘Say No More.’ In the clip, Steenson’s character of Mary, a big city journalist who works at a magazine, asks her boss to give her a chance to write the holiday cover story. Her boss readily agrees, and enthusiastically tells her to head to her hometown of Snowy Heights to write an article about it. But her boss warns Mary not to fall into the typical rom-com stereotypes of falling in love with one of the locals, as she’s being considered for a promotion.

The film was directed by Jake Horowitz, who also wrote the script with Andy Lewis, and served as one of the producers. In addition to Steenson, the comedy spoof also stars Steve Kasan, Shawn Vincent, Adam Jenner, Liam Marshall and Alexander Oliver.

‘Cup of Cheer’ follows Mary as she heads off to her charming hometown of Snowy Heights to write an article about the town’s world famous Christmas cheer. But upon (literally) running into the grumpy but endearing Chris (Kasan), the owner of the title Cup of Cheer, Mary learns that his charming hot cocoa shop is going to be shut down on Christmas Eve by her ex boyfriend. Using her big city smarts and Christmas cheer, Mary unites the town in an effort to save Cup of Cheer, as well as Christmas.