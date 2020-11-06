Lauren Lee Smith Tracks Down a Teacher’s Killer on Frankie Drake Mysteries

Sometimes it takes a woman’s intelligence and emotions to solve a city’s most dangerous crimes. That’s certainly the case with the title character in the Canadian period drama series, ‘Frankie Drake Mysteries.’ The eponymous hero, who’s played Lauren Lee Smith, is using her wit to solve crimes as Toronto’s first female private detective. Set in the 1920s, the show highlights Frankie’s success as she runs the all-female private detective service, Drake Private Detectives.

New episodes of the crime noir originally began airing on the CBC network in the fall of 2017. Repeats of the mystery series are currently airing on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed this afternoon at 4:00-5:00pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Episode three of Series 3 of ‘Frankie Drake Mysteries’ is titled ‘School Ties, School Lies,’ and was written by Jennifer Kassabian, and directed by Ruba Nadda. The episode follows Frankie as she enlists the help of a precocious student to find the killer of a beloved teacher at a swanky private school.

