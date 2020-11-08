Video Interview: Celeste Sully Talks 1BR (Exclusive)

Chasing the American dream to California is a journey that many people do in their lives. But pursuing that ambition isn’t necessarily always as sunny and fulfilling as people initially believe. That voyage gone wrong is powerfully highlighted in the new horror thriller, ‘1BR.’ In the drama, actress Celeste Sully plays a strong-willed woman, Lisa, who’s working in a law office in Los Angeles. She also determinedly won’t let anyone stand in her way of achieving her ultimate personal and professional goals, including becoming a movie star.

David Marmor made his feature film writing, directing, executive producing and editing debuts on ‘1BR.’ He drew on his personal experiences of moving to L.A. to follow his own filmmaking aspirations while making the thriller.

‘1BR’ is now available on Blu-ray and DVD, as well as on VOD and Netflix, courtesy of Dark Sky Film. The home distribution comes after the drama received acclaim when it played at such film festivals as the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival and Fantasia Film Festival last year.

‘1BR’ follows Sarah (Nicole Brydon Bloom) as she tries to leave behind a painful past to follow her dreams of becoming a costume designer in Hollywood. After she starts a temporary job in the law office where Lisa works to support herself until her dream career comes to fruition, Sarah scores a seemingly perfect L.A. apartment.

However, Sarah begins to realize that something isn’t right about her new home. Unable to sleep, and tormented by strange noises and threatening notes, her new life quickly starts to unravel. By the time she learns the horrifying truth, it’s too late. Caught in a waking nightmare, Sarah must find the strength to hold onto her crumbling sanity, or be trapped forever in an existential hell.

Sully generously took the time recently to talk about starring in ‘1BR’ during an exclusive video interview over Zoom. Among other things, the actress discussed how she was drawn to play Lisa in the movie in part because she’s a strong, relatable character who’s the voice of reason, and wants to stand up for other people who couldn’t necessarily always defend themselves. The performer also noted that she enjoyed working with her co-stars, especially Bloom, to bring Marmor’s story to life, as she feels that the filmmaker crafted an amazing story.

