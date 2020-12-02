Cheryl Burniston and Nathan Clough are Exploring What’s Lurking in the Dark in Paintball Massacre Exclusive Clip

Venturing into uncharted territory can be frightening on its own, but actress Cheryl Burniston and actor Nathan Clough are discovering that the unknown can be even more terrifying-and deadly-in the dark. The performers are mustering the courage to embark on an exploration into a mysterious building without light in the upcoming horror comedy, ‘Paintball Massacre.’

Uncork’d Entertainment is set to distribute the movie on DVD and Digital on Tuesday, December 15. In honor of the film’s release, ShockYa is unveiling an exclusive clip from the feature, which follows Burniston and Clough’s characters of Jessica and Ben as they enter a strange, darkened building, and soon become afraid of what they find inside. Note, the clip includes visual images and language that may be unsettling to some viewers.

In addition to Burniston and Clough, ‘Paintball Massacre’ also stars Katy Brand, Lee Latchford-Evans, Robert Portal, Nicholas Vince, Ian Virgo, Lockhart Ogilvie, Natasha Killip, Joe Hallett, Ryan Winsley, Aoife Smyth, Tony Banham, Brendan Carr and Paul Holbrook. The thriller was written by Chris Regan and directed by Darren Berry.

Uncork’d Entertainment unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Paintball Massacre’:

Old school friends go on a paintball trip, miles away from civilization. Things go horribly wrong when they discover a cold-blooded masked killer is among them. Soon the paint is mixed with blood as they fight to survive their school reunion.