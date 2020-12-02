Connect with us

Cheryl Burniston and Nathan Clough are Exploring What’s Lurking in the Dark in Paintball Massacre Exclusive Clip

DVD NEWS

Cheryl Burniston and Nathan Clough are Exploring What’s Lurking in the Dark in Paintball Massacre Exclusive Clip

Published on

Actor Nathan Clough appears in ShockYa’s exclusive clip from director Darren Berry’s horror comedy, ‘Paintball Massacre.’

Venturing into uncharted territory can be frightening on its own, but actress Cheryl Burniston and actor Nathan Clough are discovering that the unknown can be even more terrifying-and deadly-in the dark. The performers are mustering the courage to embark on an exploration into a mysterious building without light in the upcoming horror comedy, ‘Paintball Massacre.’

Uncork’d Entertainment is set to distribute the movie on DVD and Digital on Tuesday, December 15. In honor of the film’s release, ShockYa is unveiling an exclusive clip from the feature, which follows Burniston and Clough’s characters of Jessica and Ben as they enter a strange, darkened building, and soon become afraid of what they find inside. Note, the clip includes visual images and language that may be unsettling to some viewers.

In addition to Burniston and Clough, ‘Paintball Massacre’ also stars Katy Brand, Lee Latchford-Evans, Robert Portal, Nicholas Vince, Ian Virgo, Lockhart Ogilvie, Natasha Killip, Joe Hallett, Ryan Winsley, Aoife Smyth, Tony Banham, Brendan Carr and Paul Holbrook. The thriller was written by Chris Regan and directed by Darren Berry.

Uncork’d Entertainment unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Paintball Massacre’:

Old school friends go on a paintball trip, miles away from civilization. Things go horribly wrong when they discover a cold-blooded masked killer is among them. Soon the paint is mixed with blood as they fight to survive their school reunion.

Summary
ShockYa's Exclusive 'Paintball Massacre' Clip
Title
ShockYa's Exclusive 'Paintball Massacre' Clip
Description

ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from director Darren Berry's horror comedy, 'Paintball Massacre,' which features actress Cheryl Burniston and actor Nathan Clough.

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top