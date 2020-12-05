Exclusive: Arturo Lizardi Video Interview and Clip For Trail of Ashes

Pushing the boundaries of their existing environment, as well as developing new worlds, in an effort to find personal and professional fulfillment is a powerful theme for the characters and filmmakers of the new fantasy thriller, ‘Trail of Ashes.’ Filmmaker Arturo Lizardi, who has already garnered prestige for his short films and television shows, is garnering even more acclaim for his feature film writing, directorial and producing debuts with the new drama, which explores the difficult challenge of choosing between old family bonds and new political alliances.

Lizardi’s wife, Samari Vega, served as his co-writer and co-executive producer on the movie. In addition to Lizardi, ‘Trail of Ashes’ also stars Héctor Escudero, Cecilia Arguelles and Carlos Miranda. The thriller is now available available to rent and own on North American digital HD internet, cable and satellite platforms, courtesy of Gravitas Ventures.

‘Trail of Ashes,’ which is set in an imaginary world, is set during the search for the empress’s daughter. During the investigation, two long lost brothers, who grew up on opposite sides of a war, are reunited, and now must choose between family bonds and political alliances.

In honor of the film’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature. In the clip, Lizardi’s character, Silas, speaks with a prisoner who’s accused of kidnapping the empress’s daughter. Silas tries to relate to the prisoner over the fact that they both don’t have family, and assure the prisoner that he can help him if he tells him where he took the empress’s daughter.

Also in support of ‘Trail of Ashes’ distribution, Lizardi generously took the time recently to talk about co-writing, directing, executive producing and starring in the drama during an exclusive video interview over Zoom. Among other things, the filmmaker discussed how working on his short films and television shows help inform the way he approached writing, directing and producing the feature. He also mentioned that the movie’s emphasis on having to choose between family relationships and political alliances reflects the divide that politics is currently reating in the real world.

Watch our exclusive video interview with Lizardi above, and exclusive clip from ‘Trail of Ashes’ below.