Robert Palmer Watkins Tries to Uncover Deborah Lee Smith’s Identity in Last Three Days Exclusive Clip

ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from from writer-director-producer Brian Ulrich’s action sci-fi thriller, ‘Last Three Days.’

Strangers can often quickly form witty banter as they bond over their mutual interests. That’s certainly the case for actor Robert Palmer Watkins and actress Deborah Lee Smith’s characters in the new sci-fi adventure film, ‘Last Three Days,’ which Gravitas Ventures is set to distribute in theaters and on VOD this Friday, November 13.

In honor of the crime drama’s upcoming release, ShockYa is premiering exclusive clip from the feature. In the clip, Watkins and Smith’s characters, Jack and Beth, are walking to their college’s cafeteria together. The duo discusses their interest in watching crime and legal movies and television shows, and debate which character in the genre they relate to the most. By the time they reach the cafeteria, Jack attempts to persuade Beth to give him her phone number, so that they can reconnect on another day.

Brian Ulrich wrote, directed and produced ‘Last Three Days.’ In addition to Watkins and Smith, the action movie also stars Thomas Wilson Brown, Roy Huang and Gina Hiraizumi.

Gravitas Ventures has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Last Three Days’:

Jack, whose marriage is on the rocks, is working as an undercover police officer to take down a dangerous Japanese crime syndicate. One night things go wrong and he wakes up to discover he’s missing his partner, his wife and the last three days of his life.

For more information on ‘Last Three Days,’ visit the mystery film’s official website, as well as its Facebook and Instagram pages.

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

