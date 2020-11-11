Robert Palmer Watkins Tries to Uncover Deborah Lee Smith’s Identity in Last Three Days Exclusive Clip

Strangers can often quickly form witty banter as they bond over their mutual interests. That’s certainly the case for actor Robert Palmer Watkins and actress Deborah Lee Smith’s characters in the new sci-fi adventure film, ‘Last Three Days,’ which Gravitas Ventures is set to distribute in theaters and on VOD this Friday, November 13.

In honor of the crime drama’s upcoming release, ShockYa is premiering exclusive clip from the feature. In the clip, Watkins and Smith’s characters, Jack and Beth, are walking to their college’s cafeteria together. The duo discusses their interest in watching crime and legal movies and television shows, and debate which character in the genre they relate to the most. By the time they reach the cafeteria, Jack attempts to persuade Beth to give him her phone number, so that they can reconnect on another day.

Brian Ulrich wrote, directed and produced ‘Last Three Days.’ In addition to Watkins and Smith, the action movie also stars Thomas Wilson Brown, Roy Huang and Gina Hiraizumi.

Gravitas Ventures has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Last Three Days’:

Jack, whose marriage is on the rocks, is working as an undercover police officer to take down a dangerous Japanese crime syndicate. One night things go wrong and he wakes up to discover he’s missing his partner, his wife and the last three days of his life.

For more information on ‘Last Three Days,’ visit the mystery film’s official website, as well as its Facebook and Instagram pages.