Children and adolescents can often inadvertently embark on journeys of epic proportions that lead them to others who can help them unleash their ultimate destiny. That’s certainly the case for Lyra Belacqua, the young protagonist of the adventure drama television show, ‘His Dark Materials,’ which is based on the novel series of the same name by Philip Pullman.

The critically acclaimed fantasy show is set in a multi-world reality. It follows the life of Lyra, who’s played by Dafne Keen, an orphan who’s living with the scholars at Jordan College, Oxford. Lyra discovers a dangerous secret that involves Lord Asriel and Marisa Coulter (James McAvoy and Ruth Wilson). In her search for a missing friend, Lyra also uncovers a series of kidnappings and its link to a mysterious substance called Dust, which leads her on a journey of epic proportions and ultimately to other worlds. A witches’ prophecy also links Lyra’s destiny to Will (Amir Wilson ), a teenager from our world, who is himself being pursued by mysterious figures connected to his father.

The British Academy Television Awards-winning mystery show is currently airing its seven episode second series on BBC One in the United Kingdom and on HBO in the United States. The series is also being broadcast on the network’s channel on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available to viewers in the UK, and to international viewers who have a paid subscription.) The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed this afternoon at 3:10-4:00pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Today’s episode of ‘His Dark Materials,’ which is titled ‘Malice,’ was directed by Jamie Childs. It follows Lyra and Will as they find allies who can help them in their search for his father. Meanwhile, the Magisterium learn something shocking, and Marisa meets a formidable foe.

The BBC One channel is notable for offering something of value for everyone with a range of high-quality, popular programming for a modern UK audience. The channel was named Channel of the Year at the 2007 Broadcast Awards.