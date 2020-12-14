Gary Waldhorn Grows Confident of a Victory in the Local Elections on The Vicar of Dibley

Women are finally gaining the recognition and positions of power they discover in the Church of England. The popular British sitcom, ‘The Vicar of Dibley,’ is set in the small, fictional title Oxfordshire village, which is finally assigned a female vicar, following the 1992 changes in the church that permitted the ordination of women. The British Comedy Awards-winning series stars Dawn French as the title vicar, The Reverend Geraldine Granger.

The critically acclaimed show, which originally ran on BBC One from the mid-1990’s to the mid-2000’s, is also being broadcast on the network’s channel on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available to viewers in the UK, and to international viewers who have a paid subscription.) The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed this afternoon at 3:30-4:00pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Today’s episode of ‘The Vicar of Dibley,’ which is titled ‘Election,’ was written by Richard Curtis, and directed by Richard Curtis. It follows David (Gary Waldhorn) as he grows confident of a victory in the local elections. Meanwhile, his new plans include twinning Dibley with every country in Europe-except Belgium.

The BBC One channel is notable for offering something of value for everyone with a range of high-quality, popular programming for a modern UK audience. The channel was named Channel of the Year at the 2007 Broadcast Awards. FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.