Dauzat St. Marie Fights Breast Cancer with Exclusive Behind the Scenes In It Together Campaign Clip

After triumphing over breast cancer, Los Angeles singer-songwriter power duo Dauzat St. Marie is continuing with its llaboration with the American Cancer Society to raise money. The partnership, which began earlier this year, features the folk-pop-rock musicians working with the health organization on the release its new anthem of hope and unity, ‘In It Together.’

In honor of the recent distribution of the band’s single and its corresponding video, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip that features a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the musician’s ‘In It Together’ campaign, which features a new holiday initiative. The ‘In It Together’ single, music video and behind-the-scenes clip are being used as a platform for awareness and fundraising, as they spotlight the unsettling statistic that one in every eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

Dauzat St. Marie, which is comprised of Mat Dauzat and Heather St. Marie, has set up a special text-to-give campaign with the American Cancer Society. The ‘In It Together’ campaign has been set up to receive donations to support the organization’s lifesaving cancer research, programs and services. People who wish to support the effort can text DSMBAND to 20222 to make a $25 tax-deductible donation. They can also visit the American Cancer Society page on Dauzat St. Marie’s official website to make donations of different denominations and methods.

While Dauzat St. Marie was on tour with Pat Benatar and Rick Springfield, St. Marie discovered what many women fear: that she had a lump in one of her breasts. At the end of that tour, the duo went directly to specialists to learn that she had Stage 2B breast cancer, which required them to focus on battling her cancer.

In keeping with their genuine personal connections with their fans, Dauzat St. Marie decided to share St. Marie’s cancer battle via social media. Slightly nervous to do so at first, they immediately received support and love by their fans. Throughout St. Marie’s public cancer battle, she inspired other women to get mammograms, which led to the singers fully recognizing the power of their platform to potentially save lives.

After a year of surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation therapy, St. Marie is now in full remission and on a mission. She and Dauzat wrote ‘In It Together’ to spotlight and celebrate the power of the community that supported them during her battle, which inspired their commitment to rally around others going through similar battles.

