Actresses Emma Norville and Danielle Carrozza Turn On Each Other in GetAWAY Exclusive Clip

What starts off as a much-needed getaway for a young college actress as she struggles with her recent heartbreak turns into a literal fight for her life in the upcoming horror film, ‘GetAWAY.’ Actress Emma Norville’s character, Maddie, believes that starring in her college’s student slasher movie will help her get over her recent break-up with her boyfriend. But she soon discovers that her fellow cast and crew members are suddenly turning on each other as they’re forced to protect themselves against a killer on the set.

The drama was written, directed and produced by Blayne Weaver. In addition to Norville, ‘GetAWAY’ also stars Danielle Carrozza, Kyle Mangold, Franchesca Contreras, Joshua Cody and Jon Rust. The film will be available on cable and digital VOD on December 22, courtesy of Gravitas Ventures.

In honor of ‘GetAWAY’s release, ShockYa is exclusively premiering a clip from the feature, which is titled ‘Where is My Mask.’ In the clip, Norville and Carrozza’s characters of Maddie and Kayla are busy preparing to shoot a scene for their student film. When the two inadvertently-and literally-run into each other outside on the camp property where they’re shooting, they begin arguing over Maddie’s ex-boyfriend, Noah, who’s played by Cody, who’s now dating Kayla. While Kayla also expresses her anger that she hurt her nose when she and Maddie collided, Maddie defends herself. She not only insists that the injury wasn’t intentional, but that she also hasn’t seen Noah recently.

Gravitas Ventures has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘GetAWAY’:

Devastated by a sudden break-up, young actress Maddie needs a getaway from campus to help mend her broken heart. Her best friend lands her a role in the student slasher flick shooting over the weekend at a camp deep in the Virginia forest. It’s the perfect place to unwind, but no matter how far into the woods she goes, her problems keep sneaking up behind her.

Before the film’s crew can shoot their first frame, their production gains an unwelcome new crew member…and he’s out for blood. Props go missing, equipment is stolen and the bodies pile up. A crazed maniac has zeroed in on the students of the film class, but nothing is truly as it seems. The cast and crew turn on each other as they fight for their lives and try to escape the slaughter. The bloodthirsty psychopath shoots each grisly demise for his own perverted movie.