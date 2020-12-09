Actress Tess Tregellas’ Friends Search For Her After She Goes Missing in Here On Out Exclusive Clip

The sudden disappearance of one of their friends is leading a group of college students to debate several seemingly implausible situations of what may have happened to her in the upcoming horror thriller, ‘Here On Out.’ The full search for answers about what happened to their missing companion will unfold when the film is released on VOD this Tuesday, December 15 by Gravitas Ventures.

In honor of the drama’s distribution, ShockYa is exclusively premiering a clip from the feature. In the clip, actress Tess Tregellas’ character, Lauren, has gone missing, and her friends start searching for her in their vacation cabin. When the group realizes that she’s not there, they begin arguing about what they should do to find her. They also debate about why she went missing in the first place, including if a ghost, or the cabin’s creepy next door neighbor, is responsible for her disappearance.

In addition to Tregellas, ‘Here On Out’ also stars Nicole Brydon Bloom, Austin Larkin, Fergie L. Philippe and Claire Lord. The movie was written and directed by Liam Hall and Matias Breuer.

Gravitas Ventures has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Here On Out’:

In the hopes of distracting herself from an uncertain future, Francis (Bloom) invites her friends Lauren and Barb (Lord) to her family’s mountain cabin to celebrate their college graduation. Things take an unexpected turn when the girls discover they must share the space with Francis’ college-dropout brother Hal (Larkin) and his slacker friend Terry (Philippe), but the group eventually settles into what will surely be a fun weekend of reconnecting with friends and revisiting childhood haunts.

But after a series of strange occurrences and a mysterious disappearance, the gang starts to suspect that something sinister may be preying on them. Is there some truth to the urban legends they shared as children? Or does the creepy neighbor next door know more than he lets on? As old relationships get tested and new truths come to light, the group must find a way to come together in order to face a looming threat that might endanger more than their friendships.