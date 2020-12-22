Get to Know the True Life of Audrey Hepburn in Audrey Blu-ray and Children’s Book Giveaway

Some of the most inspirational heroes are those people who can turn their life’s tragedies into a meaningful source of inspiration for other people. Film and fashion icon, Audrey Hepburn was one such encouraging figure, even though her traumas are often unexplored by the public. The new documentary, ‘Audrey,’ highlights her fight to show that love is important in a world that’s filled with hatred and fear, which is a relatable, timely journey in present-day society.

The movie was written and directed by Helena Coan. The film stars Francesca Hayward as Hollywood era Audrey, Allesandra Ferri as older Audrey and Keirs Moore as younger Audrey.

‘Audrey’ is now available on DVD and Blu-ray, courtesy of Bohemia Media. The distributor is also set to release the documentary on VOD and Digital on January 5, 2021.

Bohemia Media has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Audrey’:

Actress, humanitarian and film and fashion icon, Audrey Hepburn was undoubtedly one of the greatest legends from the Golden Age of Hollywood. This in-depth documentary looks back at the life, loves and career of the enigmatic star.