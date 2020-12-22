Connect with us

Joséphine Jobert Becomes Emotionally Involved in a Case of a Former Schoolmate on Death in Paradise

Joséphine Jobert and Kris Marshall star on the ‘The Secret of the Flame Tree’ episode of the British-French crime drama television series, ‘Death in Paradise.’

Paradise isn’t always as luxurious as people are led to believe. That’s certainly the case for the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie in the British-French crime drama television series, ‘Death in Paradise.’ The popular show, which is filmed on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, features several London detectives as they investigate murder cases across Saint Marie.

New episodes of the long-running series originally air on the BBC One network. Repeats of the hit drama are currently airing on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed this afternoon at 4-5:20pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Episode two of Series 6 of ‘Death in Paradise’ is titled ‘The Secret of the Flame Tree,’ and was written by Kelly Jones, and directed by Jermain Julien. The episode follows DS Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert) as she becomes emotionally involved in a case when one of her former schoolmates is found dead at the foot of a cliff.

FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

